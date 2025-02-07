Baghdad's first skatepark offers boarders rare respite

2025-02-07 07:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Rukaya al-Zubaidi placed a cautious foot on a skateboard and then struggled to find her balance as others glided back and forth at Baghdad's first park dedicated to the sport.

"It's only my second time skating, but I want to keep going, especially now we have the space for it here in Baghdad," the 22-year-old said as loud music mixed with laughter from fellow boarders.

After negotiating with authorities for five years, three organisations from Italy, Iraq and Belgium have now opened Baghdad's first skatepark.