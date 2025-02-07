Electricity Minister discusses electricity generation projects with Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG)

2025-02-07 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Minister of Electricity, Omar Shaqrouq, discussed Thursday, with a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Investment and Development Group (ADIG) electricity generation projects in Syria. Engineer Shaqrouq stressed the importance of studying the submitted offers according to the ministry’s plans to solve the electricity crisis. In turn, the UAE delegation reviewed its investments in …