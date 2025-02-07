Child abuse in Iraq: a cry for justice and systemic change

2025-02-07 11:45:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a disturbingincident that has reignited public outrage over violence against children inIraq, police in Karbala recently arrested a grandfather for severely abusinghis granddaughter. The young girl, whose body bore visible signs of torture,was subjected to brutal violence in the Ain Al-Tamr area. Authorities actedswiftly, detaining the grandfather under Article 413 of the Iraqi Penal Code,which addresses physical assault.

While the arrest brought somemeasure of justice, the case underscores a broader and more alarming trend: thepervasive and escalating violence against children in Iraq.

Alarming Scale

Violence against children in Iraqhas reached alarming levels, with reports indicating that four out of fivechildren experience some form of violence at home or in school, according tothe 2018 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS6). Despite the decline inarmed conflict in the country, a culture of violence persists, and childrenremain among its most vulnerable victims.

In 2024, Iraq’s Ministry of Interiorrecorded 14,000 cases of domestic violence, with the majority involvingphysical abuse.

Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of theStrategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, revealed that 73% of the victimswere girls, while 27% were boys. Shockingly, 6% of these cases involved abuseby parents.

These figures, according toAl-Gharawi, likely represent only a fraction of the problem, as many cases gounreported due to social stigma or fear of retaliation.

The trend has been worsening overthe years. A study by the ministry, covering the period from 2019 to 2023,showed that the rate of violence is escalating. In 2020, the Ministry ofInterior reported 12,000 cases of domestic violence. By the first half of 2022,authorities had addressed 55 cases of child abuse, returned 62 runaway girls totheir families, and identified 22 runaway boys. These numbers, while troubling,barely scratch the surface of a deeply entrenched issue.

Root Causes

Activists and legal experts point to a complexweb of social, economic, and legal factors driving the rise in violence againstchildren. Tabarak Abdul Majid, a child rights activist, emphasizes that whilethe reasons may vary, none justify the abuse of children.

"Many parents and relativesresort to violence as a disciplinary method, believing it is justified undercultural traditions," Abdul-Majid explains. "The absence of stronglegal deterrents, coupled with limited access to security institutions,exacerbates the issue."

Iraq has yet to pass comprehensivelegislation addressing domestic violence or child protection."Instead ofprioritizing child welfare legislation, the parliamentary Committee for Women,Family, and Children has focused on amending the Personal Status Law thatallows child marriages, which in itself is a form of violence," she adds.

Additionally, societal norms andtraditions often perpetuate violence under the guise of "discipline."Many parents and teachers still resort to physical punishment rather thanmodern pedagogical methods. "When a child grows up in an environment whereviolence is normalized, they may come to accept it as a legitimate form ofupbringing and discipline," Abdul-Majid warns.

Legal Vacuum

The legal framework in Iraq furthercomplicates the issue. While the country was among the first to ratify the UNConvention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, its domestic laws remaininadequate.

The Iraqi Penal Code (No. 111 of1969) and the Juvenile Welfare Law (No. 76 of 1983) address violence againstchildren to some extent, but they fall short of providing comprehensiveprotection.

The penal code prescribes severepunishments for crimes such as child rape (punishable by death) and severephysical assault (leading to over three years in prison). However, many formsof abuse fall into legal gray areas, leaving gaps in accountability.

For instance, Article 41 of thePenal Code permits "disciplinary actions" by parents and teachers,effectively legitimizing corporal punishment.

Article 41(1) of the Iraqi PenalCode states that "there is no crime if an act is committed under the rightof discipline." This provision effectively legalizes parental andeducational physical punishment within "reasonable" boundaries,allowing courts to interpret discipline in ways that fail to protect children.

Legal expert Mohammed Jumaa notesthat Iraqi law lacks specific provisions for prosecuting child abuse. “In thecase of the Karbala girl, the courts had no choice but to prosecute thegrandfather under Article 413, which primarily deals with physical altercationsbetween adults…The law does not differentiate between child abuse and anassault between two adults, revealing a serious legislative flaw."

Jumaa stresses the urgent need toamend the Penal Code or draft new legislation specifically targeting domesticviolence and child abuse. He also points out that the Juvenile Welfare Law No.76 of 1983 does not allow children under nine to file complaints without theconsent of a parent or guardian, “making it nearly impossible for young victimsto seek justice independently.”

Efforts to address these gaps havebeen slow and fraught with challenges. In 2022, the Iraqi parliament tookpreliminary steps to draft a child protection law, but the process has beenhindered by political disagreements and societal resistance. Some lawmakersargue that the proposed legislation conflicts with traditional values andcustoms, particularly regarding parental authority.

The draft law aimed to assign thestate greater responsibility for protecting children from violence, andensuring their social, educational, and psychological well-being.

One of the bill’s most contentiousclauses allowed children to file complaints against their parents in cases ofabuse. Critics claimed this provision could undermine family structures, makingthe legislation difficult to pass without significant revisions.

What Needs to Be Done?

Human rights advocates and lawmakersare urging the government to take immediate and comprehensive measures toprotect children from violence.

Fadel Al-Gharawi calls for “strongernational legislation, psychological and social support for victims, andwidespread public awareness campaigns to highlight the devastating effects ofviolence on future generations.”

Nisreen Al-Zayer, a member of theparliamentary Human Rights Committee, emphasizes the need for a cultural shiftin how society views violence against children.

“That deep-seated social attitudesmust change…We need strict enforcement of protective laws to deter abusers,”she says, proposing launching awareness campaigns to educate the public aboutchildren’s rights and implementing stricter measures to curb abuse.

Al-Zayer also highlights the stalledAnti-Domestic Violence Law, which was approved by the Council of Ministers in2020 but remains in legislative limbo due to political and ideologicaldisagreements. Opponents claim it could empower women to challenge patriarchalstructures, leading to increased resistance from conservative factions.

“Some political blocs oppose thelaw, arguing that it could undermine traditional family structures,” she says.