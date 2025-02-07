2025-02-07 12:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkiye "neutralized"nine members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), including a prominentleader, in operations conducted in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Turkish authorities use the term"neutralized" to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured,or surrendered.

According to the Turkish Ministry ofDefense, the Armed Forces neutralized eight PKK fighters identified in the Asosand Operation Claw-Lock regions in northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, Turkish intelligencereported that its forces had neutralized Murat Kilis, a prominent PKK figure,noting that he was wanted by Turkiye on terrorism-related charges. "Kilishad been in hiding for a long period and was recently neutralized in a targetedoperation carried out by Turkish forces in the Hakurk region."

On Thursday, Turkish dronesconducted airstrikes targeting PKK militants in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province,killing a senior PKK military official and two other members, while two otherswere reported missing.

Turkiye has regularly conducted airand drone strikes in northern Iraq, targeting militants from the PKK, whichAnkara considers a terrorist organization.