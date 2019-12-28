Iraqi aircraft deplanes in Russia due to ‘technical failures’

2019/12/28 | 12:30 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – “Technical failures” prompted an emergency landing of an Iraqi civilian airliner on Friday in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

The plane departed from Baghdad earlier in the day with its intended destination being the Belarusian capital of Minsk.



However, Rostov Airport later announced that the aircraft, which is operated by Iraqi Airways, would make an emergency landing on their runway.

“An Iraqi Airways plane was making a flight from Baghdad to Minsk, it made an emergency landing at the Rostov-on-Don Airport,” an airport spokesman said, indicating that it was due to “technical reasons.” The official pointed out that the process was successful and caused no injuries.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation (MoT) issued a similar statement, reiterating that the landing had been due to “technical failures,” without explaining further.

Related Article: Flock of birds run into Iraqi plane prompting emergency landing in Erbil

Last year, an Iraqi Airways plane had to make an emergency landing at the Erbil International Airport after running into a flock of birds that led to fears that the body of the aircraft may have been damaged.

The airport later posted photos on social media showing the plane’s wings and engines spattered with the blood of birds that had struck them.



This plane was heading for a destination in Iran and had taken off in Erbil.

Related Article: Fight breaks out at 37,000 feet between Iraqi Airways pilots

An earlier incident, which involved two Iraqi Airways pilots physically fighting mid-flight, led to the MoT sacking both employees.



A ministry statement said then, “They will have no chance of escaping harsh penalties, and will face the worst and most severe punishments, the least of which is the denial of flight for life.”

Editing by John J.



Catherine