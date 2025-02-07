Al-Sulaymaniyah teachers: Strike until demands are met

2025-02-07 21:05:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Striking teachers and public employees in the Kurdistan Region announced, on Friday, that they will continue their sit-in and hunger strike, reaffirming their commitment to the protest until their demands are fulfilled.

“The strike will not be suspended until tangible achievements are made,” Zana Mohammed, one of the hunger-striking teachers stated at a press conference. “We are not prepared to break the strike under any circumstances without securing our rights, and no one can decide on our behalf.”

The protesters criticized the government's inaction, noting that neither the Prime Minister nor his deputy had taken any steps to address their grievances, despite one of them residing just a kilometer from the protest site. They accused officials of disregarding the lives and safety of the 13 hunger-striking teachers and reaffirmed their determination to remain in the protest tent to maintain pressure on authorities.

As the strike continues, concerns are mounting over the health and well-being of the hunger strikers, particularly in the absence of an official response. Teachers across the Kurdistan Region have maintained their hunger strike in protest against delayed salary payments and the lack of action to improve their living conditions. The prolonged government silence has prompted the protesters to escalate their stance.

The crisis unfolds amid a broader economic downturn in the Kurdistan Region, where public employees are struggling with delayed salaries and worsening financial conditions. The strikers are calling for urgent government intervention to resolve the crisis and meet their demands.