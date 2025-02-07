2025-02-07 21:10:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Trading Volumes Support Market's Uptrend The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities U. S. Dollar Equity Index (RSISX USD Index), continued with the process of consolidating […]

The post Tabaqchali: Trading Volumes Support Market's Uptrend first appeared on Iraq Business News.