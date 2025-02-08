KRG Directs Resumption of Oil Exports in Coordination with Baghdad

2025-02-08 06:05:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to maintain coordination with the federal Ministry of Oil, State oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), and oil-producing companies in the region to ensure the swift resumption of Kurdistan Region's oil exports through SOMO, with the […]

