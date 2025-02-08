GE Vernova Boosts Iraq's Power Capacity

2025-02-08 06:05:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and GE Vernova have completed upgrades at multiple power plants, enhancing Iraq's electricity infrastructure. The project covers 46 gas turbines across 12 sites, expected to add up to 500 MW to the national grid by summer 2025. Several plants, including Ninawa, Al-Diwaniyah, Hilla, and Karbala, have transitioned from […]

