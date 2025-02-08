Lebanese President congratulates President al-Sharaa on assuming presidency of Syria

2025-02-08 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa received on Friday a telephone call from his Lebanese counterpart, Joseph Aoun. President Aoun congratulated President Al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, affirming necessity for enhancing cooperation and diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries to achieve security and peace for …