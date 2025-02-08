Iraq scrambles to avert energy crisis after Trump’s sanctions move

2025-02-08 11:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is scrambling to avert a severe energy crisis after USPresident Donald Trump revoked its exemption from sanctions on Iranian gas andelectricity imports, a move that threatens to cut off nearly 40% of thecountry’s power supply. Iraqi officials are racing to secure alternative energysources and prevent widespread blackouts.

Iraq’s Energy Dilemma, Trump’s Order

Since the 1990s, Iraq has relied on electricity rationing due to lowdomestic power production, with households depending on private generators tomake up the shortfall. To meet its energy needs, Iraq imports between one-thirdand 40% of its electricity and gas from Iran. However, ongoing US sanctionshave made it increasingly difficult for Iraq to settle payments for theseimports.

On January 31, 2025, Trump signed an executive order ending Iraq’s exemptionfrom sanctions related to Iranian gas and electricity imports. The move, partof a broader sanctions package aimed at Iran, targets Iran’s economicactivities, including its energy exports.

The executive order stipulates that the US will take immediate steps toprevent Iraq from using its financial system to facilitate Iranian sanctionsevasion and to ensure that Gulf countries do not serve as transit points forIranian energy exports. The memo also outlines measures to reduce Iran’s oilexports to zero, including shipments to China, and to revoke any exemptions thatprovide financial relief to Iran.

Iraq’s government now faces a complex challenge in navigating thesesanctions, seeking solutions that balance its energy needs with its diplomaticand economic priorities.

Hosting Oil and Electricity Minister in Parliament

In response to Trump’s decision, two members of the Iraqi Parliament’s Oiland Gas Committee, Bassem Naghimash and Kazem Al-Touki announced plans to hostthe ministers of electricity and oil, along with administrative officials fromboth ministries, in the coming days to discuss the matter and find solution toexempt the country from sanctions due to importing electricity and gas fromIran.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Naghimash criticized the lack of diversification inIraq’s gas sources, despite the ongoing crisis surrounding Iranian gas imports.He noted that several alternatives have been proposed, including potentialdeals with Jordan, Turkmenistan, and Qatar, as well as tapping into Iraq’s gasresources. However, “the country’s capacity to invest in domestic gas solutionshas been hindered by a lack of government financial and logistical support.”

"There are local efforts and capabilities, but they lack financial andlogistical support from the government. Meanwhile, our monitoring of thecompanies that obtained licensing rounds indicates a lack of seriousness ininvesting in gas, which may be influenced by internal or externalfactors."

Another member of the committee, Al-Touki, agreed with Naghimash’sassessment, explaining that Qatar had been considered as a potential gassupplier. However, “challenges arose due to the absence of gas platforms inIraq’s ports, leading the country to rely on Turkmenistan, where gas istransported through pipelines passing through Iran…this deal was also thwartedby US sanctions, as the intermediary company is Iranian-owned.”

Al-Touki stated that the real issue lies not only in sanctions against Iranbut also in the broader impact on Iraq. He confirmed that the ministers ofelectricity and oil would be hosted to discuss potential solutions followingTrump’s decision.

“Iran’s gas supply issues were already evident before the sanctions,primarily due to unpaid debts.”

In a prior meeting, Iraq’s electricity minister had suggested supplying astation in the Kurdistan region with fuel and redistributing the electricity tothe rest of the country.

As for Iraq’s next steps, Al-Touki speculated that "the government willleverage its diplomatic influence to secure an exemption for Iraq to resolvethis issue, as it has in the past."

Potential Impact on Iraq

Saeed Shavardi, an Iranian economic expert, expressed confidence that Iranwould continue supplying gas to Iraq despite US sanctions. However, “the finaldecision rests with the Iraqi government, which will face significant pressurefrom the United States…the Iraqi government, led by Prime Minister MohammedShia Al-Sudani, would prioritize the needs of its people and likely resist USpressure.”

Shavardi also criticized Trump’s decision, calling it an infringement ofinternational law and an unjust move against the Iraqi people. He emphasizedthat the gas trade between Iraq and Iran is essential for electricitygeneration and warned that “cutting off the gas supply could lead to widespreadprotests in Iraq during the hot summer months when temperatures often exceed50°C. Shavardi further argued that US actions have systematically underminedIraq’s efforts to address its electricity crisis, despite the presence of majorAmerican companies in the power sector.”

Regarding Iran’s prospects, Shavardi noted that Tehran could find newcustomers for its gas, given the global demand for energy, especially inEurope, China, India, Pakistan, and Turkiye. He believed that Iran couldmitigate the impact of US sanctions by redirecting its surplus gas to thesemarkets, thereby nullifying the effect of Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

Economic expert Nabil Al-Marsoumi warned of severe consequences for Iraq’seconomy and society if the US sanctions on Iranian gas imports go into effect.

“Iraq’s electrical grid relies on Iranian gas for about 40% of its supply,amounting to approximately 8,000 megawatts of power. The withdrawal of this gaswould create a significant energy shortfall, impacting millions ofIraqis.”Al-Marsoumi explained.

Possible Solutions

Iraq has been working on regional electricity interconnection projects tostabilize energy supplies without depending on imported fuel. In August 2023,Iraq signed an agreement with Turkmenistan to import gas as a partial solutionto its power generation challenges.

On January 18, 2025, Iraq’s electricity minister, Ziyad Ali Fadel, confirmedthat importing gas from Turkmenistan would reduce the country’s reliance onIranian gas by 50%. However, he acknowledged that any disruptions to gasimports would directly affect Iraq’s electricity supply. Fadel also stated thatdomestic gas development projects would take 3 to 5 years to complete, meaning Iraqwould remain dependent on gas imports in the interim.

Al-Marsoumi suggested that short-term solutions could include “promotinghousehold solar energy systems, offering bank loans to citizens, deployingfloating power stations like Turkiye’s Karadeniz PowerShip, and converting somepower plants to use heavy fuel oil or diesel.” He also recommended rationingelectricity and implementing scheduled outages.

For long-term solutions, Al-Marsoumi pointed to the construction ofinfrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports at the large Al-Faw portand the development of solar energy projects with companies such asTotalEnergies, ACWA Power, and Masdar. “these projects could add up to 3,000megawatts to Iraq’s electricity grid within three years.”

Additionally, Al-Marsoumi highlighted the importance of Turkmen gas as aviable alternative. However, transporting this gas through Iran would require anew contract with an intermediary company and several months of logisticalarrangements, delaying its potential impact. “Turkmenistan could supply Iraqwith around 4,000 megawatts of electricity, but this would only partiallyaddress the country’s needs.”