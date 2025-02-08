Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

2025-02-08 12:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchangerates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad, while edginghigher in Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey,the dollar's rates decreased with the opening ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,400 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 150,500 dinars on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,250dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,150.