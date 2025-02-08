How Syria’s continuing food insecurity threatens national and regional stability

2025-02-08 14:00:18 - From: Arab News

LONDON: More than half of Syria’s population faces food insecurity as the country grapples with the aftermath of 13 years of civil war, the abrupt collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime, and a surge of returnees. Inadequate funding for aid organizations during this political transition risks deepening and prolonging the crisis. A recent report by the Food Security Cluster, a UN-led coordination group, revealed that 14.5 million people in Syria are food insecure, including 9.1 million facing acute food insecurity and 5.4 million at risk of hunger.