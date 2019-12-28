2019/12/28 | 21:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Salahaddin Bahadin re-elected as Secretary-General of Kurdistan Islamic Union, Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, December 28, 2019.Photo: kurdiu.org

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Salahaddin Mohammed Bahaddin was re-elected as the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) Secretary General during the party’s 8th Congress on Saturday, a spokesman for the Congress said.

Out of 900 voters, Bahadin secured a total of 546 votes.

The KIU held the first day of its Eighth Congress in Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s capital on Saturday.

Bahadin and Leadership Council member Abubakir Karwani were the only candidates standing for secretary-general, after Hiwa Mirza withdrew as a candidate on Friday.



He threw his support behind the current leadership.

Spokesperson for the congress Bahzad Zrebari said Bahadin obtained 546 votes 900 members of the congress.



Karwani obtained 366 votes.

Zebari said earlier on Saturday that the congress had approved several changes to the party’s internal regulations, which will be in place for the next four years.



The changes passed with 82.3 percent of the congress voting in favor

Founded in 1994 during the Kurdish civil war, the party originally worked on proselytizing among Kurds and acted as fierce opposition to the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).



It is linked to the global Muslim Brotherhood movement, and is largely considered its Kurdish franchise.

The KIU won 10 seats in Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary election in 2013 before its numbers were slashed in half in 2018, encouraging the party to promise reforms after it acknowledged shortcomings.

