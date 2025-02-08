Rights groups warn of rising femicide in Kurdistan

2025-02-08 14:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Femicide rates in Iraq rise amid widespread impunity for perpetrators,women's rights organizations in Al-Sulaymaniyah warned on Saturday.

ActivistShada Bashdar, representing women’s organizations, said at a press conferenceattended by Shafaq News that "48 women were killed in the Kurdistan Regionin 2024, with eight additional cases recorded in the first two months of2025."

Bashdarnoted that femicide rates have been steadily increasing since 1991, with noeffective measures in place to curb the trend. "One of the biggestchallenges in addressing this issue is the lack of thorough and seriousinvestigations into these crimes. Many perpetrators remain free, walking thestreets and markets without facing justice," she said.

UrgingKurdistan’s presidency, government, and relevant authorities to take strongeraction, Bashdar called for bolstering the role of the Directorate for CombatingViolence Against Women and Society, increasing its staff, and establishingspecialized units to tackle cyber-violence—particularly online blackmail, whichhas been linked to rising cases of murder and suicide among women.

Notably,Iraq recorded 14,000 in 2024 cases of domestic violence, the majority of whichinvolved physical abuse. Of these cases, 73% of the victims were female, and27% were male, according to Ministry of Interior statistics.