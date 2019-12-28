Al-Tahrir beach embraces the art of young people and their love for life

2019/12/28 | 22:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Safa Alwan

Al-Tahrir beach..



a term that has become commonplace, after young demonstrators and through their own efforts were able to convert the space overlooking the banks of the Tigris River near the bridge of the Republic to a place that is more like a recreational resort.

As it included various sports and reflected the civilized method of our youth in expressing their peaceful demands and communicating their voice, games practiced on the love of the nation to embrace artistic paintings planned by the demonstrator’s fingers between the river shore and the sit-in square.