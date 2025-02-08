Duhok villages devastated by Turkish airstrikes, residents plead for help

2025-02-08 18:21:05 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Residents of Mezha, Spendari, and Kavne Mezha, located on the slopes of Mount Gara in northern Duhok, have called on the federal government to intervene and halt ongoing Turkish airstrikes in their areas.

A resident of Mezha told Shafaq News that more than 20 homes have been destroyed due to near-daily Turkish bombardment. The affected villages, part of the Bare Gara region, were evacuated over a year ago, forcing families to abandon their homes, farms, and pastures.

An eyewitness confirmed that the three villages, which once had over 120 homes, have suffered extensive damage, with more than 20 houses completely destroyed and thousands of dunams of agricultural land and forests devastated. The wider Bare Gara region comprises 29 villages, of which around 20 have been fully evacuated due to ongoing clashes between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Turkish forces.

A security source stated that PKK fighters had taken shelter in the abandoned villages, leading to intensified Turkish airstrikes. On Friday, Turkish warplanes targeted mountain peaks near the village of Helori, marking the first attack in that area since the latest military operations began.

Turkiye has consistently conducted air and drone strikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK militants, whom Ankara designates as terrorists. On the same day, Turkish authorities announced the "neutralization" of nine PKK members, including a senior leader. The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed that eight PKK fighters were killed in the Asos and Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kilit) regions. Meanwhile, Turkish intelligence reported the elimination of Murat Kelesh (Kele?), a senior PKK figure wanted by Turkiye, in a targeted operation in the Hakurk region.