Iran's militias fire rocket attack on U.S. Base in Iraq

2019/12/28 | 23:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Reports from Iraq indicate that a United States civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on a military base in southern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Friday.



This attack is believed to be by the Iranian regime's backed militias.

One U.S.



official told Reuters that the " United States was looking into the possible involvement of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group." The K-1 Base in oil-rich province of Kirkuk was targeted by rockets artillery, which resulted in the death of a Pentagon contractor and wounded several U.S.



service members and Iraqi personnel on-site. In December, U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian regime backed forces for a series of attacks on military bases in Iraq and warned the regimie that any attacks by Iran or its proxies that harmed Americans or allies would be “answered with a decisive U.S.



response," Secretary Pompeo continued, "Iran must respect the sovereignty of its neighbors and immediately cease its provision of lethal aid and support to third parties in Iraq and throughout the region." "However, a senior U.S.



military official said this month that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S.



forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation," Reuters added. Starting this summer, the Iranian regime has augmented its warmongering acts in the region via attacking oil tankers, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.



It has also launched a major strike on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, 30 September 2019, the National Council of Resistance of Iran‘s U.S.



Representative Office in a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC exposed exclusive and top secret information sourced from inside Iran’s regime obtained by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) detailing the missile and drone attack carried out by the regime against the oil facilities of Saudi Arabia in Abqaiq and Khurais on September 14, 2019.