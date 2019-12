2019/12/28 | 23:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

An Iran-backed militia may be behind the attack on Friday on a military base in Iraq's Kirkuk that killed a US civilian contractor and injured numerous American troops, a US source told Military times.

We think the attack was carried out by Iran-backed IMIS armed miltia in Iraq, the source said.

Several attacks were carried out against Iraqi military bases that contain US troops.