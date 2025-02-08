Iraq revives 35 Kirkuk wells to boost output

2025-02-08 20:55:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has resumedproduction from 35 wells in Kirkuk's Jambur oil field as part of an outputenhancement campaign, a source at the North Oil Company (NOC) said on Saturday.

NOC Director General Amer KhalilAhmed met with technical and engineering teams at the Sarlu and Sarbashakhstations—part of the Kirkuk oil field—to review production operations and thecompany's plan to increase output, the source told Shafaq News.

"The company’s engineering andtechnical teams launched a well reactivation and production enhancementcampaign, successfully reviving 17 wells in Bai Hassan, 7 in Kirkuk, and one inJambur—wells that had been inactive for a long time. They also reactivatedKirkuk Well 361, perforated Kirkuk Well 344 in Sarbashakh, and are evaluatingseveral other wells in the area," the source added.

As for future plans, NOC is reportedlyset to work this week on Kirkuk Wells 234, 329, 328, 327, and 341 in the Sarluand Sarbashakh, along with Bai Hassan Wells 49, 161, 164, and 184 in the Kathkaand Dawood Karka areas, and Kirkuk Well 257 in the Shoraw area.

“The company's current production isapproximately 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), with most allocated for refining,while around 10,000 bpd are exported to Jordan,” he affirmed.

In January, the NOC launched fielddevelopment projects to enhance production in its Kirkuk fields. Technical andengineering teams successfully restored 20 wells in the Jambur field that hadbeen inactive for years, adding around 10,000 bpd to output.



