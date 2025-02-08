PUK holds leadership talks on key political issues

2025-02-08 21:00:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan(PUK), Bafel Talabani, presided over a meeting of the party’s political bureau,where several key political and organizational issues were discussed, anofficial said.

The PUK Spokesperson, Saadi Ahmed Pira said, “The meetingspecifically addressed Talabani’s recent foreign visit, the outcomes of thetechnical committee formed by the PUK to coordinate with the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) on the distribution of powers in the Region, as well asthe formation of the new government cabinet.”

“Discussions also focused on drafting a framework to definepowers and mechanisms for joint work based on genuine partnership, balance, andthe prevention of past issues from recurring. Additionally, several issuesrelated to resolving the living conditions of the people of the KurdistanRegion reportedly were discussed.”

In the coming days, Pira confirmed, the party's leadershipcouncil will hold another meeting under Talabani to continue deliberating onthese critical issues and further explore the matters raised during today’sPolitical Bureau meeting.