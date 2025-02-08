Iraq revives 35 wells in Kirkuk to boost output

2025-02-08 22:16:11 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has resumed production from 35 oil wells in KirkukProvince as part of an output enhancement campaign, a source at the North OilCompany (NOC) said on Saturday.

NOC Director General Amer Khalil Ahmed met with technical andengineering teams at the Sarlu and Sarbashakh stations—part of the Kirkuk oilfield—to review production operations and the company's plan to increaseoutput, the source told Shafaq News.

"The company’s engineering and technical teams launched a wellreactivation and production enhancement campaign, successfully reviving 17wells in Bai Hassan oil field, 7 in Kirkuk field, and one in Jambur field—wellsthat had been inactive for a long time. They also reactivated Kirkuk Well 361,perforated Kirkuk Well 344 in Sarbashakh, and are evaluating several otherwells in the area," the source added.

NOC, according to our source, is reportedly set to work this week onKirkuk Wells 234, 329, 328, 327, and 341 in the Sarlu and Sarbashakh, alongwith Bai Hassan Wells 49, 161, 164, and 184 in the Kathka and Dawood Karkaareas, and Kirkuk Well 257 in the Shoraw area.

“The company's current production is approximately 330,000 barrels perday (bpd), with most allocated for refining, while around 10,000 bpd areexported to Jordan,” he affirmed.

In January, the NOC launched field development projects to enhanceproduction in its Kirkuk fields. Technical and engineering teams successfullyrestored 20 wells in the Jambur field that had been inactive for years, addingaround 10,000 bpd to output.