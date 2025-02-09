Iraq and Jordan Agree on Measures to Boost Trade

2025-02-09 05:35:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraq-Jordan Joint Trade Committee has concluded its meetings in Baghdad, signing an agreement outlining several mechanisms to enhance bilateral trade and address existing challenges. The committee, holding its first meeting, was chaired by Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Qudah, and Iraq's Minister of Trade, Atheer Dawood Al-Ghurairi. Minister […]

