Iraq Prepares for First Cross-Border TIR Operation

2025-02-09 05:35:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq is set to conduct its first international transport under the global TIR transit system, marking a significant step towards trade modernisation. TIR is a global convention that streamlines procedures at borders, reducing the administrative burden for customs authorities and for transport and logistics companies. A delegation from the Swiss-based International Road […]

