EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US exceed 6 million barrels in January

Shafaq News/Iraq exported more than six million barrels of crude oil to the United Statesin January, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA),marking a slight decline from the previous month.

Iraq’s crudeexports to the US reached 6.231 million barrels in January, down from 6.696million barrels in December, the EIA data showed.

The agencydetailed weekly export volumes, noting that Iraq shipped an average of 152,000barrels per day (bpd) in the first week of January, 218,000 bpd in the secondweek, and 336,000 bpd in the third week. Exports dropped in the fourth week,averaging 99,000 bpd.

Iraq ranked sixthamong the top crude suppliers to the US last month, behind Canada, Mexico,Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Regionally,Iraq was the second-largest Arab oil exporter to the US, following Saudi Arabia,which shipped 11.997 million barrels. Libya ranked third among Arab oilsuppliers.