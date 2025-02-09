Kurdistan’s Zakho blacksmith keeps ancient craft alive

2025-02-09 13:26:08 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a small workshop in Duhok’s Zakho city, a Kurdish blacksmithproduces custom-made knives, drawing buyers from across the Kurdistan Regionand Iraq.

Known for their intricateengravings and personalized designs, Shafan Ezzeddine’s knives serve both functional anddecorative purposes. Ezzeddin told Shafaq Newsthat his creations range inprice from $50 to $450, depending on the materials and complexity of thedesign.

Hiscraftsmanship has attracted not only collectors but also wealthy clients andpublic figures who commission high-end pieces, often presented in custom woodencases.

Notably, blacksmithing has deep roots in the KurdistanRegion, tracing back to ancient Mesopotamian civilization. Passed down throughgenerations, the craft remains an essential part of the region’s culturalheritage. Despite its physically demanding nature, it continues to thrive,preserving traditional techniques and reinforcing Kurdistan’s artisanalidentity.