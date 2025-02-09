KRG pledges action on employee issues, warns of threats

2025-02-09 17:31:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnSunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reaffirmed its commitment toaddressing public sector employee concerns while warning against attempts toexploit protests for destabilization.

Protests,hunger strikes, and demonstrations persist in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to delays insalary payments and the rising cost of living, with increasing calls for theIraqi and Kurdish governments to take urgent action.

In a statement,the Kurdistan Interior Ministry stressed that “employee and citizen demandsremain a priority,” citing ongoing coordination with the federal government tofind solutions. “Progress has been made in resolving these issues.”

While affirmingthe right to peaceful protest, the ministry emphasized that “any actionsthreatening public order or violating the law would not be tolerated,” andreiterated its commitment to handling outstanding matters “responsibly throughdialogue and legal channels.”

It furtherwarned that certain groups, both inside and outside Iraq, are attempting tomanipulate the situation for their own agendas, specifically accusing theKurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other outlawed groups seeking to undermineregional security.