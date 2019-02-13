PUK wants to sign deal with KDP before going to parliament

2019/02/13 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) though into doubt whether the parliament will sit on February 18, saying it wants to sign a four-year political agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) before walking into the legislature. The PUK’s politburo met Wednesday morning. Acting leader Kosrat Rasul and Iraqi President Barham Salih were in attendance. They concluded that the long-awaited parliamentary session “is dependent” on inking a deal with the KDP. This new accord would replace the ‘Strategic Agreement’ that has been in place between the traditional ruling parties of the Kurdistan Region since 2005. In it, the PUK seeks “real partnership” in decision making, especially in diplomatic relations, the economy, and the oil and gas sector. Discussions about the new agreement have been ongoing for weeks. If they reach a deal, it would unify the party’s stances on key issues. One of those issues is Kirkuk. The PUK politburo said that finding a solution to resolve the disputed status of the province is the “responsibility” of all the parties of the Kurdistan Region. The politburo also concluded that the resources and revenues of the Kurdistan Region must be used for the benefit of the people – providing and improving services and security without discrimination.With the PUK insisting on finalizing its agreement with the KDP before going to parliament, it is uncertain if the legislature will be able to meet on February 18, four and a half months after the election. Negotiations on the formation of the government have been stalled because of disputes between the PUK and the KDP. The parties have recently sparred over the loss of Kirkuk, nominating a new governor for Kirkuk province, and the post of Iraqi president.The KDP secured more than twice as many seats as the PUK, its nearest rival. But it does not have an outright majority. And practically, neither party would be able to govern without the support of the other, as the Region is divided by party lines and each has their own security forces.
