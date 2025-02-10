2025-02-10 06:30:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Kirkuk Governor Ribwar Taha Mustafa has signed a contract for the construction of the Kirkuk Refinery, which has a planned production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). The refinery will be built by Sulaymania-based Rania Group, and will reportedly cost around $2 billion. During the signing ceremony, attended by Kirkuk Provincial […]

The post Sulaymaniya Firm to Build $2bn Kirkuk Refinery first appeared on Iraq Business News.