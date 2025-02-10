Gas Production at Khor Mor expansion to start Q2 2026

2025-02-10 06:30:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Gas production at Khor Mor's KM250 expansion is expected to start in Q2 2026. In its results for FY 2024, Dana Gas said: "In September 2024, Pearl Petroleum took over full responsibility for the KM250 expansion project following the termination of the original EPC contractor. Construction resumed fully in December and the […]

