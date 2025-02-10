Linxon to Upgrade Power Stations in Iraq

2025-02-10 06:30:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity has signed three contracts with Linxon to rehabilitate key 400 kV BSP stations in Baghdad and Diyala as part of the Iraqi Electrical Super Grid. The agreements, funded by SEK and EKN loans, were signed by Riyad Uraibi Muklf, General Director of the General Company for Electrical […]

