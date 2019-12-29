Drones strike Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar


2019/12/29 | 22:05 - Source: INA
INA – ANBAR

Popular Mobilization Committee announced that US drones targeted the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces – PMF west of Anbar.

“US drones bombed locations of the 45th brigade of PMF in Mazraa area, on Akashat Road, within the Boycott of Jazirat Al-Badia in Al-Qaem district, west of Al-Anbar province,” the Committee said on the official website.

The shelling resulted in martyrs and wounded ranks among the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization, indicating that the shelling is still going on.

