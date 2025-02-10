Trump’s sanctions drive Iran’s currency to record low

2025-02-10 16:25:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran’s currency plunged to an all-time lowafter US President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of the “maximumpressure” policy on Tehran.

According to a report by Statistical Centre of Iran, annualinflation has surpassed 45% in the current Iranian year, while the percentageof households living below the poverty line has risen to 40%.

Data from Iranian media showed the rial continued its sharpdecline for the second consecutive day in unofficial trading, reaching historiclows against the US dollar, breaking the 92,000-rial mark for the first time, recording9.265 million tomans per 100 dollars.

Earlier, Trump’s issued directives aiming to cut off Iran’soil exports and pushing for the “reimposition” of UN sanctions, though he has signaleda willingness to negotiate a deal with Tehran

“They cannot have one thing—they cannot have a nuclearweapon. And if I believe they are pursuing one... it will be very unfortunatefor them,” Trump warned.

Furthermore, the Secretary of State was directed to adjustor revoke existing sanctions waivers and collaborate with the TreasuryDepartment to eliminate Iran’s oil exports entirely.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States withdrewfrom the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reinstated tougheconomic sanctions, aiming to cripple Iran’s economy and pressure Tehran intoaccepting a stricter agreement. The strategy sought to curb Iran’s nuclearprogram and diminish its regional influence, particularly its backing of proxygroups.

While the sanctions inflicted significant economic damage,they did not compel Iran to return to negotiations on Washington’s terms.Instead, Tehran expanded its nuclear activities, exceeding JCPOA enrichmentlimits and further escalating regional tensions.