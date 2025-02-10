KRI exempts Peshmerga martyrs' families from educational tuition

2025-02-10 17:15:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region(KRI) exempted families of Peshmerga martyrs and the injured from tuition feesfor evening and parallel education programs.

The Kurdish Minister of HigherEducation and Scientific Research, Aram Mohammad Qadir, issued a decisiongranting this exemption to the families of Peshmerga martyrs and those wounded inbattle, as part of the ministry's policy to support those who have sacrificedfor the Region, according to a circular sent to universities on Monday.

Qadir stressed the importanceof implementing the decision following legal procedures. “Students must provideofficial documentation to verify their eligibility for the exemption, anduniversity authorities will monitor its implementation to ensure eligibleindividuals benefit.”

Notably, the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment has previously made similar decisions to provide educational andliving benefits to the families of martyrs, honoring the Peshmerga's sacrificesin defending the Region against ISIS.