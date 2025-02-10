President Barzani greets Kurdish writers: save our identity

2025-02-10 19:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to Kurdishwriters on the 55th anniversary of the founding of their union. He emphasizedthe crucial role of writers in preserving the national and ethnic identity ofthe Kurdish people.

In a statement, Barzani said Kurdishwriters are “always loyal to protect the national identity and nationalidentity of Kurdish and Kurdistan and building an aware and developed society”,noting that they have served and have drawn many different areas.

He added, “They have played animportant role in deepening the culture and values of togetherness, unity, andforgiveness in the society of Kurdistan, confirming that “As always, we willsupport them.”

Barzani shed light on the paststages, where “Kurdish writers played positive roles, and now in today'ssituation, Kurdistan Region and Kurdistan community needs more than ever, thewriters are responsible and with good principles, the role of the Kurdistanregion,” mentioning that they Express themselves in the unity, and defendingthe rights and achievements of Kurdistan.

Barzani concluded, “In this memorial,we send greetings to the soul and the memory of those writers”, addingthat “we remember them with all theirstrength and ability to serve them with Kurdish language and culture.”