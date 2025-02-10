Kurdistan Presidency attends Iran’s revolution ceremony in Erbil

2025-02-10 19:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Kurdistan Region Presidencyparticipated in a ceremony in Erbil marking the 46th anniversary of Iran’sIslamic Revolution.

In a statement, the Kurdish presidency said that the Chiefof the Kurdistan Region Presidency Diwan, Fawzi Hariri, represented thepresidency at the event. He conveyed the congratulations of Kurdistan RegionPresident, Nechirvan Barzani, to Iran’s Consul General in Erbil, FaramarzAsadi, and the consulate staff, wishing them success in their duties.

For his part, the Iranian consul expressed gratitude for theparticipation of the Kurdistan Region Presidency’s representatives, emphasizingthe importance of maintaining strong relations between both sides.