2025-02-10 23:45:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its 'B-' long-term and 'B' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Iraq. "The outlook is stable," it added. More details, including economic stats, here. (Source: S&P Global Ratings)

