Al-Sulaymaniyah hunger strikers reject pressure as health deteriorates

2025-02-11 00:01:18 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The health of hunger strikers in Al-Sulaymaniyah is rapidly deteriorating, yet they remain steadfast in their protest, according to Othman Kolbi, the movement’s spokesperson.

Speaking on Monday, Kolbi dismissed media reports suggesting that the strikers were facing external pressure to end their demonstration, emphasizing that their decision to strike was entirely voluntary and free from coercion.

Kolbi criticized certain media outlets for disseminating inaccurate claims, stressing that the hunger strikers have not been subjected to threats. He underscored the severity of their condition, citing medical reports confirming that some protesters have lost the ability to move parts of their bodies due to the prolonged fast. Despite these alarming developments, the demonstrators remain resolute, affirming that their movement is purely civic and devoid of political agendas.

In a call for broader public support, Kolbi urged citizens to join a solidarity gathering at 2:00 PM on Tuesday in front of the protest encampment. He noted that while several high-profile figures have visited the site, none have managed to alter the stance of the protesters, who insist on maintaining their independent and peaceful approach.

His remarks came in response to claims made by a media outlet affiliated with the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM), which alleged that political parties had directly pressured the strikers to abandon their protest. These reports have fueled controversy within political and media circles, with some viewing them as an attempt to misrepresent the reality of the situation at the protest site.

The hunger strike in al-Sulaymaniyah began on February 5, 2025, with 13 public employees demanding timely salary payments and the transfer of civil service salaries to federal banks. Despite a parliamentary delegation's visit, no tangible progress has been made on their key demand: unpaid December 2024 and January 2025 wages.