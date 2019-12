2019/12/30 | 14:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Iran on Monday condemned U.S.



air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia.

“U.S.



military aggression against Iraqi soil and Iraqi forces is strongly condemned as a clear example of terrorism ...



and Iran strongly condemns it,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to the state news agency IRNA.