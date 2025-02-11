Iraq Aadds 70,000 bpd refining unit to Maysan Refinery

2025-02-11 00:51:17 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced, on Monday, the addition of a new refining unit to the Maysan Refinery, enhancing its capacity by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Deputy Minister for Refining Affairs, Adnan Mohammed Hamoud, stated that “this expansion aligns with the ministry’s strategic plans under the government program. The initiative aims to modernize the refining sector, increase national petroleum production, fulfill local demand, and facilitate potential exports.”

Hamoud emphasized the strong backing from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani, particularly during the latter’s visit to the refinery. He announced that the new Euro 5 standard unit will elevate the refinery’s total production capacity to 110,000 bpd, ensuring a stable supply of petroleum derivatives for Maysan and neighboring provinces.

The expansion project also includes establishing key refining units such as hydrogenation, gasoline improvement, fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), gas oil, and white oil processing facilities. Additionally, environmentally friendly service units will be incorporated to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. Hamoud underscored the refinery’s vital role in meeting local market demands and supporting Iraq’s industrial sector.

During his visit, the deputy minister urged refinery workers to intensify efforts to maintain production stability and ensure the smooth distribution of petroleum products. He noted that the Maysan Refinery, currently operating at 40,000 bpd, is a key facility under the South Refineries Company.

Hamoud also chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials, including the Director of the External Refineries Production Authority, the refinery director, department heads, and engineering staff. The discussions focused on development plans, progress assessments, and implementation strategies. The visit concluded with an inspection of production units and employee engagement to reinforce the ministry’s commitment to refinery modernization.