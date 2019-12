Iraqi Kurdish actor Aso Omer Swara dies in Sulaimani

2019/12/30 | 16:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdish actor Aso Omer Swara dies in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, December 30, 2019.Photo: FB

SULAIMANI, Iraqi Kurdistan,— Kurdish actor Aso Omer Swara passed away on Monday at a hospital in Sulaimani city in Iraqi Kurdistan following a sudden illness, media reported.

Omer was famous for his roles on stage and in films over a more than three-decade-long career.

He was best known for his role in the Gardalol series.

Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com

Comments Comments

Loading...