Iraq Launches 3rd Phase of

2025-02-11 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Office of the Prime Minister, in collaboration with the Iraqi Private Banks League (IPBL), Baghdad Municipality, and the Ministry of Culture, has announced the launch of the third phase of the "Baghdad Pulse" initiative, aimed at rehabilitating Al-Rasheed [Al Rashid] Street (pictured, 2008), one of Iraq's oldest and most historically significant […]

