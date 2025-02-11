2025-02-11 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully drilled and rehabilitated three oil wells in the Zubair oilfield, as part of its commitment to field development and national production enhancement. The company completed the drilling of Zubair/638 well at a depth of 3,500 metres for ENI, using advanced technologies in collaboration with Schlumberger […]

The post IDC Completes Three Wells in Zubair Oilfield first appeared on Iraq Business News.