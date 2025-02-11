Health Ministry, Civil Defense explore collaboration on emergency response and referral
2025-02-11 10:00:03 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- Ministry of Health and the Syrian Civil Defense Organization discussed Monday ways to collaborate and coordinate on emergency response and patient referrals. That came during a meeting that brought together Dr. Zuhair Qarrat, Director of Planning and International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Health, and Hassan al-Hassan, Director of Civil Defense in …