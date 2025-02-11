Farms, warehouses and facilities for production of hashish and Captagon pills sized on western border

2025-02-11 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus-SANA- “During the past week, we clashed with armed smuggling gangs in the Syrian villages of Hawik, Jermash, Wadi al-Hourani, and Akum, during a combing campaign we launched to secure the country’s western borders against smuggling operations,” said Lieutenant Colonel Muayyad al-Salameh, Western Region Commander at the Border Security Administration. “Most smuggling gangs on the …