2025-02-11 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Western sanctions on Syria’s banking sector are preventing critical investments in the war-ravaged economy despite huge interest from Syrian and foreign investors, Head of the Syrian Investment Commission, Ayman Hamwyiah stressed. “Sanctions have stopped everything. Right now, they are primarily on the Syrian people and are increasing their suffering,” Hamwyiah said in an …