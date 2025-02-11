Oil gains on Russian shortfall; tariff worries persist

2025-02-11 10:25:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices extendedgains on Tuesday after a report showed Russian oil production fell short ofquota and on fears of more supply disruptions, but gains were limited byworries that escalating trade tariffs could dampen global economic growth.

Brent crude futures were up 24cents, or 0.32%, at $76.11 a barrel by 0447 GMT, while U.S. West TexasIntermediate crude rose 19 cents or 0.26% to $72.51.

Both contracts posted gains of near2% in the prior session after three weekly losses in a row.

The rebound came on signs oftightening supplies, said ANZ analysts in a research note.

"Russian oil production fellshort of its OPEC+ quota in January, easing concerns of an oversupply. Outputfell to 8.962 million barrels per day (bpd) and is 16,000 bpd below itsapproved levels under the production agreement," they wrote.

The analysts added that concerns offurther disruptions were heightened following a Politico report on Monday thatEuropean countries plan to seize Russia's shadow fleet.

Shipping of Russian oil to China andIndia, the world's major crude oil importers, has been significantly disruptedby U.S. sanctions last month targeting tankers, producers and insurers.

Adding to supply jitters are U.S.sanctions on networks shipping Iranian oil to China after Donald Trump restoredhis "maximum pressure" on Iranian oil exports last week.

But countering the price gains wasthe latest tariff by Trump which could dampen global growth and energy demand.

Trump on Monday substantially raisedtariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the U.S. to 25% "withoutexceptions or exemptions" to aid the struggling industries that couldincrease the risk of a multi-front trade war.

The tariff will hit millions of tonsof steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea andother countries.

Trump last week introduced 10%additional tariffs on China, for which Beijing retaliated with its own levieson some U.S. imports, including a 10% duty on crude.

Also weighing on crude demand, theU.S. Federal Reserve will wait until next quarter before cutting rates again,according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who previously expecteda March cut.

The Fed faces the threat of risinginflation under Trump's policies. Keeping rates at a higher level could limiteconomic growth, which would impact oil demand growth.

U.S. crude oil and gasolinestockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate inventorieslikely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead ofweekly reports from industry group, the American Petroleum Institute, due at4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday and an Energy Information Administrationreport due on Wednesday.

(REUTERS)