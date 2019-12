2019/12/30 | 18:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi called for an open session on Tuesday, to discuss the expulsion of US troops from Iraq, after US forces carried out an attack against Iran-backed militia in Iraq.

US forces on Monday carried out "defensive" attacks against Kataieb Hezbollah group, as it accuses the Shiite militia of attacking an Iraqi base housing US troops on Friday, causing the death of a US civilian contractor.