KRI PM from Dubai: Efforts Ongoing to resolve disputes with Baghdad

2025-02-11 12:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani confirmedthat his government is actively working to resolve outstanding disputes withthe Iraqi government.

Speaking atthe 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai, Barzani said, “We are makingefforts to resolve political disputes with the federal government in Baghdad,” referringto the Iraqi government's delay in paying salaries to employees in the Region.

“At the sametime,” he noted, “we are seizing opportunities to collaborate closely with theprivate sector to continue government reforms and projects within the frameworkof our plans and programs.”

Barzanifurther highlighted his government's success in achieving many goals, whilerecognizing that more work remains. "We must deliver the best services tothe people, and we will keep fighting to achieve our goals for theirbenefit," he confirmed.

Notably, theWorld Governments Summit, held under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments,'gathered governments, international organizations, thought leaders, and privatesector executives from around the world. The event aims to promote globalcooperation and explore innovative solutions for future challenges.

The program highlights6 main thematic conversations:

-Effectivegovernance and accountability

-Financingthe future and the global economy

-Climate,crisis mitigation, and resilient cities

-Human-centricfutures and capacity building

-Globalhealth transformations

-Emergingfrontiers and the future