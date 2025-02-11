Gold climbs in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2025-02-11 12:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices edgedhigher in Baghdad’s and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey,Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price permithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and Europeangold of 618,000 IQD, with a buying price of 614,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of21-carat Iraqi gold was 588,000 IQD, with a buying price of 584,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the sellingprice for 24-carat Gulf gold ranged between 705,000 and 647,000 IQD, while theselling price for 24-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 590,000 and 580,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-caratgold was 705,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 618,000 IQD, and 18-caratgold was 539,000 IQD.